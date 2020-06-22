Doug Williams sees bad coaches get second chances, good coaches not get first chances

Washington Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams is wants to see more opportunities for minority coaches, and he’s troubled by how often he sees those coaches miss those opportunities, while coaches who have already tried and failed get more opportunities.

Williams, who is involved in today’s Quarterback Coaching Summit that is designed to train and recruit minority coaches, said he sees disparities in the kinds of job offers that are extended.

“If you look across this league over the past few years, a lot of guys have got recycled that hadn’t done well, but still got a second chance,” Williams said, via the Washington Times. “We got a lot of guys who are looking for a chance and an opportunity.”

Williams disagrees with those who say there aren’t enough minority assistant coaches in the pipeline to give more job offers to minority head coaches.

“There’s a pipeline,” Williams said, “but the problem is the valve has been shut off.”

6 responses to “Doug Williams sees bad coaches get second chances, good coaches not get first chances

  1. People keep screaming for Eric Bieniemy to get hired, but he’s already hired. Hired as the next Head Coach of The Kansas City Chiefs when Andy Reid retires, that seems like the new wave. Become a great assistant under a great coach, then take over when he retires. Teams like Seattle, Pittsburgh, NE, New Orleans, will hire the best assistant on their staff to replace the likes of those coaches.

  3. Sad but entirely true. The HC and GM demographics are the epitome of institutional racism. What makes institutuonal racism so potent is that no one needs to be or is “racist.” But we as humans naturally gravitate towards those like ourselves. All things seeming somewhat even, as they usually do, we trust those more like ourselves (race, class, culture, etc) than those who seem unfamilar. tend to hire those with much in common with ourselves. Fortunately, the idea that “most qualified” is ever determined in a vacuum has been thoroughly debunked by research, and I think more ppl are aware of this than ever before. Hopefully that can help affect change.

  5. Does a guy from Cleveland who has a a <.400 winning percentage deserve a second chance? His old head coach likes him. That coach went on to be arguably the greatest coach of all time. Second chances are sometimes necessary. Third chances? No so much.

