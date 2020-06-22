Doug Williams sees bad coaches get second chances, good coaches not get first chances

Getty Images

Washington Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams is wants to see more opportunities for minority coaches, and he’s troubled by how often he sees those coaches miss those opportunities, while coaches who have already tried and failed get more opportunities.

Williams, who is involved in today’s Quarterback Coaching Summit that is designed to train and recruit minority coaches, said he sees disparities in the kinds of job offers that are extended.

“If you look across this league over the past few years, a lot of guys have got recycled that hadn’t done well, but still got a second chance,” Williams said, via the Washington Times. “We got a lot of guys who are looking for a chance and an opportunity.”

Williams disagrees with those who say there aren’t enough minority assistant coaches in the pipeline to give more job offers to minority head coaches.

“There’s a pipeline,” Williams said, “but the problem is the valve has been shut off.”