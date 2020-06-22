Giants allow season ticket holders to skip a year

Getty Images

While there hasn’t been any announcement other than the expectation the season will progress, a number of teams are making moves that reflect the likelihood that less than the full amount of fans will be there.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants have told season ticket holders that they can skip buying their seats in 2020 without affecting their status for future years.

The Patriots announced a similar plan last week, saying fans with risk factors for COVID-19 could bypass a year.

Between the Steelers holding back half the inventory from their single-game ticket sales (a small portion of the total seats), or the Jets not putting single-game tickets on sale yet, it seems apparent teams recognize the stands will not be full in the fall.