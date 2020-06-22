Jamal Adams admits he’s “trying to” land with the Dallas Cowboys

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams has identified eight teams to which he’d be willing to be traded. There’s one team that sits at the top of his list, however.

To no surprise, it’s the Cowboys.

Via Rich Cimini, a fan asked Adams In a cellphone video posted to social media on Sunday asked Adams, “You coming to Dallas?”

“I’m trying, bro,” Adams said in response.

Adams, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft and one of the best safeties in the NFL, has two years left on his rookie contract with the Jets. He has made it clear that he wants out. Beyond the Cowboys, he reportedly is willing to play for the Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, and Seahawks.

The question is whether someone will offer the Jets enough to do the deal (and will be willing to pay Adams the long-term money he wants), and whether Adams would take less than he could get elsewhere to land in Dallas.