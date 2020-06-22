Jamal Adams’ message to Marcus Maye strongly implies that Adams won’t be back with the Jets

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams wants to move on. He wants to move on so badly that he seems to be trying to speak it into existence.

Consider this not-so-subtle message to Jets safety Marcus Maye: “Brotha just keep being u. Show the world why you’re the best FS in the Game. U deserve everything coming your way. I’ma miss balling with u the most. Believe that!”

In other words, Adams won’t be back with the Jets. Even though the Jets have Adams under contract for two more years. Even though the Jets have yet to say or do anything to indicate that they’ll trade Adams.

The problem with the approach is that it makes harder for the Jets to trade him, because it removes any possibility for the Jets to reject a trade offer and say, “We just won’t trade him.”

It’s similar to what former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs did in March, going public with his desire to move on and making it happen. But the Vikings got an offer that they were willing to accept; there’s no reason to think the Jets have, or that the Jets will.

If they haven’t, and if they don’t, what happens next? Adams, if the Jets say “play for us or play for no one,” has little leverage. But he’s already behaving as if he’ll never play for the Jets again.