John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson over reason for Ravens’ loss

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson last week blamed the Ravens’ playoff loss on “peeking ahead.” Ravens coach John Harbaugh, while saying he respects his quarterback’s opinion, offered a different opinion.

The Ravens, 10-point favorites at home in the divisional round after a 14-2 regular season, were stunned by the Titans 28-12.

“I don’t think we took them lightly, personally,” Harbaugh said in a video call Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We just didn’t play well. If you want to go back and rehash it, we can. But we’re going to try to become a better team in that circumstance at the end of the season, just like we tried to become a better team throughout the season and we were very successful with that.”

Jackson said on Complex’s Load Management podcast that the Ravens will focus on “not peeking ahead this season.”

“That’s what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over,” Jackson said. “It’s any given Sunday. You can’t underestimate no team, no opponent and that’s what we did. . . . They caught us by surprise. That’s all it was.”

Harbaugh said he was unbothered by Jackson’s comments.

“Lamar said it, so I respect his opinion on it,” Harbaugh said. “If he views it that way, that’s how he views it. That doesn’t bother me.”