John Harbaugh: Matt Skura’s made a “remarkable” recovery

Ravens center Matt Skura passed the team’s conditioning test recently and that marked a rather significant development given the timing of Skura’s knee injury.

Skura tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in Week 12 of the 2019 season, but the passed test shows that his recovery has gone more smoothly than anyone with the team could have hoped. During a Monday conference call, head coach John Harbaugh marveled at how well things have gone for Skura.

“We’re healthy. Matt Skura was the biggest injury we had last year and he looks to me like he’s ahead of schedule,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I’m really impressed with how hard he’s worked at it. He really looks good out there. . . . The timing of the conditioning test, he just blew the thing away. So that’s remarkable.”

Skura started 39 games over the last three seasons, but the team has said there will be competition for the spot once they get to training camp.