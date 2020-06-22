John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s beach spill: Any conversations between me and him

Getty Images

When video surfaced of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking a spill over a jet ski earlier this month, many people were reminded of former Patriots running back Robert Edwards.

Edwards suffered a severe knee injury while playing beach football in the days leading up to the Pro Bowl after the 1998 season and did not play again until 2002. Such incidents have led teams to ask players to limit certain activities in order to avoid similar injuries.

The Chiefs did that with 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes and pickup basketball, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t say whether the team is having similar conversations with the reigning MVP.

“That’s between me and him,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

If all goes according to plan for training camp, it won’t be long before the Ravens will be able keep close tabs on Jackson’s physical activity. Until then, they’d likely prefer his beach activities include fewer run-ins with nautical equipment.