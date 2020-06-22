Kareem Hunt feels “lucky and blessed” to be a Brown

Getty Images

Kareem Hunt‘s grateful to have a chance to help the Browns this season, after his offseason traffic stop during which he told a cop he wouldn’t pass a drug test.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hunt said Monday he was “lucky and blessed” to still be part of the team.

Even though Hunt wasn’t charged with anything after stop, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said Hunt’s actions were “not acceptable.” He was suspended the first eight games of last season for a pair of physical altercations, including one with a woman.

He’s recently talked about being willing to fill whatever role the Browns have in mind, since Nick Chubb gives them a very good backfield option. But they signed Hunt to the second-round restricted free agent tender of $3.27 million this season, and he hopes to pay them back for that loyalty.

“I think we can do something special here,” Hunt said. “Nothing would be better than that.”

During his traffic stop in January, he expressed dismay that if not for his previous issues, he’d have been playing in the Super Bowl. Now, he’s happy to have a job at all.