Matt Skura is “definitely getting close” to being 90-95 percent back

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Matt Skura‘s recovery “remarkable.”

The team’s center tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in Week 12 of the 2019 season but recently passed a conditioning test.

Skura went on 105.7 The Fan on Monday and said he’s close to being back to full health.

“I think I’m definitely getting close to like the 90 to 95 percent range,” Skura told Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman. “I think the biggest thing for me now is just like kind of fine tuning the smaller muscles in like my hip, my knee and even like my calves. So just getting those muscles strengthened up again I think is still what I’m working on and then also now I’m a little bit focused on offensive line skill drills.”

Skura played all 1,189 offensive snaps in 2018 and all 700 in the first 10 games of 2019. He was injured on the 16th snap against the Rams.

Patrick Mekari replaced Skura, and the Ravens didn’t miss a beat. Mekari played every snap in the final six games, including the postseason.

General Manager Eric DeCosta has declined to name a preseason favorite to win the job.

“I think that’s definitely a big goal of mine heading into the season and training camp as well,” Skura said of winning the starting job. “I might not be out there the first day of training camp. . . . But I want to go back out there and show everyone that hey, I went through this injury, but I’m back where I am, and I want to improve on last year’s season as well. That’s definitely a goal.”

Skura said he continues to work on functional movement and building strength.