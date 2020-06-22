NFL reopens New York office

Getty Images

New York City moved into its next phase of reopening on Monday and the guidelines for this phase allow for offices to reopen for some employees.

The NFL has taken advantage of that change. The league’s offices in Manhattan are open for the first time since March.

NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy tweeted a picture of himself heading into the office on Monday morning. Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is also among those working in the office and adds that up to a quarter of the usual workforce is expected back in the office in the coming weeks.

That’s fewer people than are allowed under New York’s protocols for this phase of reopening. Offices can have up to half the maximum occupancy and the guidelines call for employees to wear face coverings whenever they are within six feet of others in the office.