Nine COVID-19 positives at Iowa

Getty Images

College football teams are gathering for workouts, which means positive tests for COVID-19.

According to Mike Hlas of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Iowa announced nine positives out of 40 players tested between June 15-21.

That’s a significant percentage, following big outbreaks at schools including Clemson and LSU.

Other schools have been more fortunate, as Notre Dame announced just one positive test for a player, among 91 tests.

Four players are in self-quarantine after contact tracing showed they were near the player who tested positive, but all are asymptomatic.

The NFL still has just over a month before players are scheduled to report for training camp, and the NFLPA has advised plaers to avoid working out together until then.