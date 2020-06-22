Police announce arrest of man who assaulted Dallas Goedert

Getty Images

Police in Aberdeen, South Dakota, announced today that they have made an arrest in the assault on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Aberdeen police say Kyle Douglas Hadala, age 29 of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Video shows that Goedert was inside an Aberdeen bar when he was punched in the face without provocation. Goedert immediately dropped to the ground and appeared to be unconscious. He was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Goedert grew up in South Dakota and played his college football at South Dakota State.