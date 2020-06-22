Raiders coaches reported to new facility on Monday

Getty Images

The Raiders weren’t expecting to spend training camp at their new facility in Henderson, Nevada, but the league’s decree that camps have to take place at home meant they had to pivot away from plans to return to Napa.

It also meant that they’d be holding their camp at a place unfamiliar to the team’s coaching staff. The familiarization process got underway on Monday.

A video on the team’s website shows the coaching staff reporting to work in Nevada for the first time. NFL teams have been allowed to have coaches in their facilities for a couple of weeks, but this was the first day for the Raiders.

The end of offseason programs is usually vacation time for coaches as they get some family time in ahead of camp. This has not been a usual offseason, so the Raiders may do some things differently as they make themselves at home in their new home.