Titans agree to deal with quarterback Cole McDonald

Getty Images

The Titans now have half their draft picks under contract.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have agreed to terms with seventh-rounder Cole McDonald.

The quarterback from Hawaii is the third of three quarterbacks on the roster, as Logan Woodside is the only other backup to Ryan Tannehill at the moment. Last year, McDonald was third in the country with 4,135 passing yards, and eighth in touchdowns with 33.

The Titans have also signed fifth-round defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and seventh-round safety Chris Jackson, leaving their top three picks — tackle Isaiah Wilson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, and running back Darrynton Evans.