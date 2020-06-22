Tyler Eifert says Gardner Minshew showing initiative with Jaguars offense

Getty Images

New Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert has already been impressed with the way second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew has handled a very unique offseason in the NFL.

Any other year, Eifert would have a full slate of OTAs and a mini-camp under his belt alongside his new teammates in Jacksonville. But with that circumstance not currently being available, Minshew has stepped up and organized additional video sessions with his teammates as they try to work through the offense together remotely.

“Getting to know Gardner a little bit, he’s hard worker,” Eifert said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “He took charge, took initiative during the OTAs to get the guys together aside from our OTA meetings. We’d get on and do like a virtual walkthrough. It’s just good to learn a little bit different than just looking at your installs and trying to memorize it. You’ve got to think on your feet a little bit.”

The virtual form won’t be able to fully replace the lost time on the field together over the summer and training camps will be more hectic than usual. Minshew has a chance to cement himself as a fixture in Jacksonville after the offseason trade of Nick Foles to Chicago. He appeared in 14 games with 12 starts as a rookie and threw for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Eifert is eager to find out up close what Minshew will be able to do moving forward.

“I think it will be exciting to watch him grow from year one to year two and I think it will be fun,” Eifert said.