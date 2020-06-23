49ers fly Black Lives Matter flag over Levi’s Stadium

Getty Images

The 49ers took a very visible step this week, to acknowledge the racial inequality that continues in this country.

Via NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers flew a “Black Lives Matter” flag over Levi’s Stadium.

The flag was next to the United States and state of California flag atop the stadium.

CEO Jed York was one of the first owners to speak out after the death of George Floyd, which sparked protests across the country, as the team made a $1 million donation to social causes.

“People throughout our country are hurting,” York said then. “Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women, children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against.”

They made that point in a visible way Monday.