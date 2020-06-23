Attorney remains confident witnesses will clear DeAndre Baker

Getty Images

The last we heard anything about Deandre Baker three weeks ago, his attorney proclaimed the “case won.” Patrick Patel, the New Jersey-based attorney who represents Baker along with Florida-based Bradford Cohen, reiterated Tuesday that he expects the Giants cornerback to be cleared of wrongdoing and charges dismissed.

“We have at least two witnesses that will testify as to Baker’s innocence,’’ Patel said, via Paul Schwartz of The Post.

The two witnesses at the May 13 house party in Miramar, Florida, swore in affidavits that Baker never robbed or pointed a gun at anyone, according to Patel.

Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault. Each of the four armed robbery charges carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar stand accused of taking cash and expensive jewelry from other attendees at gunpoint. Patel has said his client was playing Madden in another room when an argument ensued elsewhere in the house.

The Giants kept Baker away from the team’s virtual off-season workout program after his arrest.