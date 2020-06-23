Breshad Perriman thinks Jets offense can be dangerous

Getty Images

One of the goals for the Jets this offseason was to improve an offense that finished 31st in points and 32nd in yards last year.

They focused on offensive line and wide receiver additions to reach that goal. They signed a handful of linemen to help keep quarterback Sam Darnold upright, added Breshad Perriman to fill the hole left by wideout Robby Anderson‘s decision to sign with the Panthers before moving on to draft tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Denzel Mims in the first two rounds.

It remains to be seen how everything comes together on the field, but the offseason work has left Perriman with a lot of optimism.

“I think we can be really dangerous, and I feel like that’s everybody’s expectations coming into it,” Perriman said, via the team’s website.

Perriman has been able to get some work in with Darnold this spring and that should help their relationship get off on the right foot, but the Jets are going to have to fit a lot of pieces together in a short period of time if they’re going to be dangerous to other teams this time around.