Posted by Mike Florio on June 23, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB rankings: Matt Ryan
Getty Images

He’s already No. 10 in the all-time passing yardage list, No. 11 on the all-time touchdown pass list. And he’s No. 7 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback list.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, gets that spot in the top 10 for 2020.

Some will shake their heads. They shouldn’t. Ryan quietly has become one of the best quarterbacks of his era, someone who would be regarded as a much better quarterback if his team hadn’t blown a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and one of the reasons why we shouldn’t just assume that the NFC South will come down to the Buccaneers and the Saints.

10 responses to “The Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB countdown, No. 7: Matt Ryan

  2. Simms ranks Matt Ryan and Dak Prescott higher than Tom Brady or Drew Brees….. Simms has lost what little credibility he ever had

  3. Think about this. If you were a coach and needed someone to win a game for you, who would you pick? Would you pick one of these guys in the top ten…guys like Ryan (#7), Dak (#8), Stafford (#9), or Cam (#10)? Or you pick Ben (#14) or Brady (#15) or Brees (#16). I don’t know about you but I would pick Big Ben or Brady or Brees before I’d even consider ANY of those guys in the top ten. This countdown is a joke.

  4. Simms list seems to be favoring stat chasing, mid tier (low/outer Top 10) QB’s. List ceased having credibility after ranking rookies ahead of veteran passers.

  5. Simms is going to put Mahomes #1

    The real fun will be #2 and #3 and how triggered some here will get over it.😁

  6. If he had only checked into a run (or two or three) rather than following Mr. Shanahan’s weak play calling at most critical junction in the SB, he’d have been higher on the list.

  8. Where was Wentz rated..I missed that one. Yes, calm down TB12 and Brees fans this ranking is on what Simms thinks these QBs are today, not their storied past. TB12 is arguably the GOAT but, his skills have gone down with age. He’s no longer the ” best” QB in the league but he’s still got enough to win a ring.

  9. Sad times if the top 10 qbs in the league include Ryan, Prescott, Stafford and Newton. That means only 5-6 teams have a legit shot at the super bowl, and the rest of the league must be garbage.

  10. this ranking is on what Simms thinks these QBs are today

    I still think teams would rather have Brees or Brady in a must-win game than Dak or Ryan or Stafford. Sure, Brady (and I’m can’t stand him) is older but I’d still take him over everyone except Mahomes in a must-win game. I have a feeling nearly every NFL coach would feel the same way. Stats are meaningless. The only stat that matters is winning.

