Getty Images

He’s already No. 10 in the all-time passing yardage list, No. 11 on the all-time touchdown pass list. And he’s No. 7 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback list.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, gets that spot in the top 10 for 2020.

Some will shake their heads. They shouldn’t. Ryan quietly has become one of the best quarterbacks of his era, someone who would be regarded as a much better quarterback if his team hadn’t blown a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and one of the reasons why we shouldn’t just assume that the NFC South will come down to the Buccaneers and the Saints.

More from Chris Simms top 40 QBs list:

No. 40: Tua Tagovailoa

No. 39: Dwayne Haskins

No. 38: Mitchell Trubisky

No. 37: Justin Herbert

No. 36: Taysom Hill

No. 35: Jarrett Stidham

No. 34: Tyrod Taylor

No. 33: Jameis Winston

No. 32: Case Keenum

No. 31: Nick Foles

No. 30: Gardner Minshew II

No. 29: Teddy Bridgewater

No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick

No. 27: Andy Dalton

No. 26: Joe Burrow

No. 25: Drew Lock

No. 24 Jared Goff

No. 23: Sam Darnold

No. 22: Daniel Jones

No. 21: Baker Mayfield

No. 20: Jimmy Garoppolo

No. 19: Derek Carr

No. 18: Josh Allen

No. 17: Philip Rivers

No. 16: Drew Brees

No. 15: Tom Brady

No. 14: Ben Roethlisberger

No. 13: Kirk Cousins

No. 12: Kyler Murray

No. 11: Ryan Tannehill

No. 10: Cam Newton

No. 9: Matthew Stafford

No. 8: Dak Prescott