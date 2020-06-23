The Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB countdown, No. 8: Dak Prescott

The Cowboys have a top 10 quarterback, and their failure to pay him accordingly could result in the team paying top dollar by July 15.

Dak Prescott comes in at No. 8 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown for 2020.

Prescott moved up from No. 13 after his third season. Although he lacks many of the “wow” moments of a Patrick Mahomes (then again, pretty every quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes does), Prescott gets it done.

Critics would say he doesn’t, because No. 8 only won eight games last year. But there were reasons for that unrelated to Prescott, including a defense that wasn’t nearly as good as it needed to be.

No. 40: Tua Tagovailoa

No. 39: Dwayne Haskins

No. 38: Mitchell Trubisky

No. 37: Justin Herbert

No. 36: Taysom Hill

No. 35: Jarrett Stidham

No. 34: Tyrod Taylor

No. 33: Jameis Winston

No. 32: Case Keenum

No. 31: Nick Foles

No. 30: Gardner Minshew II

No. 29: Teddy Bridgewater

No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick

No. 27: Andy Dalton

No. 26: Joe Burrow

No. 25: Drew Lock

No. 24 Jared Goff

No. 23: Sam Darnold

No. 22: Daniel Jones

No. 21: Baker Mayfield

No. 20: Jimmy Garoppolo

No. 19: Derek Carr

No. 18: Josh Allen

No. 17: Philip Rivers

No. 16: Drew Brees

No. 15: Tom Brady

No. 14: Ben Roethlisberger

No. 13: Kirk Cousins

No. 12: Kyler Murray

No. 11: Ryan Tannehill

No. 10: Cam Newton

No. 9: Matthew Stafford

  2. So let me get this right, Dan gets a pass for not winning anything because it wasn’t his fault? Bad defense? Sub par supporting cast? Just not buying it. He had the best O-line in football and arguably the best back for several years, as well as veteran WRs and he couldn’t win. They brought in Cooper and stated this was all he needed to take the next step. How did that go?
    This demonstrates flawed logic in my opinion as you could say the same thing about most of the QBs on this list who placed 10 or more spots lower. Dak simply is not worthy of a top ten ranking and I think most experts as well as casual fans will agree.

  3. Look at the stats, without Elliot he is horrible. Come on Simms, use some common sense. He should be around 20. Elliot should get part of franchise tender for making him look good.

  5. Cam #10, Stafford #9 and Dak #8 yet #1Brees is #16, Brady is #15 and Big Ben is #14? Is this some sort of joke? I guess this list doesn’t take into consideration actually being able to win games. His #1 will probably be Ryan Leaf. Why not since he already has a QB who doesn’t have a job at #10.

  6. This high, he has numbers and no big wins to back this up. The Cowboys were loaded and they still could not win the big games or win many games against teams with winning records.

  12. You forgot the only reason he’s in the top 10 and I think we all know what it really is???

  14. joetoronto says:

    Sure he is.

    #jokelist
    ****************************************************************
    I agree the great Derek Carr should be in the top 10………..LOL!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. There were also reasons they did lose because of him, and reasons why they didn’t win because of him (different things). Still hasn’t proven he can carry a team, and if you want an 8-8 QB…all yours.

  16. Sub par defense? Ummm how many touchdowns did Dak have against the Eagles last game of the season when all they had to do was get a win to make the playoffs? How many points did the Cowboys defense give up in that game? You’re really going with that excuse hahahahaha.

  18. 40-24 as a starting QB and terrific stats. Despite a mediocre defense, terrible special teams and Jason Garrett as his coach.

    I know it hurts, silly haters. The Cowboys have another franchise QB for you guys to pretend he sucks.

