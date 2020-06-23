Greg Roman: We have to be selective about experimenting with offense

The Ravens overhauled their offense heading into Lamar Jackson’s first full year as the starting quarterback, but they won’t be making major renovations for the MVP’s encore.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke to reporters on a conference call Tuesday and said he thinks the team has handled the circumstances of this offseason as well as possible. While that’s the case, the lack of in-person work has consequences and one of them is that the team will be choosier about finding new wrinkles than they were last year.

“We’ve definitely tweaked things,” Roman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “We haven’t had the luxury of OTAs and what not to really test run certain things. We have to be really judicious with how we use that time in training camp. I think experimenting this year is going to be very selective.”

Roman went on to say that you might see four tight ends or five wideouts on the field at one time and they have four running backs to choose from on a given play, so it seems unlikely that the Ravens will be too bland on offense even with less time to explore all that Roman might have in mind.

3 responses to “Greg Roman: We have to be selective about experimenting with offense

  2. Roman is a BOSS. Old School smashmouth football kind of guy. How he’s not a HC by now is beyond me. He helped salvage Alex Smith’s career in SF and turned Jackson into League MVP.

  3. I understand the fans had very high expectations last year and the year did not end as the Ravens fans had hoped for. We, cannot however discount what the Ravens did in the regular season. They were above everyone’s level except for the 2 losses. They looked dangerous and blew out teams like nobody’s business. It was indeed a season to remember in spite of the shocking abrupt ending.
    Hats off to the Ravens for continuing to evolve their offense and not rest on their laurels. This team will eventually get there. Now, with the right mix of veteran leadership and youth, the Ravens will be tough to beat. I have not doubt.

