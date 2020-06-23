Greg Roman: We have to be selective about experimenting with offense

Getty Images

The Ravens overhauled their offense heading into Lamar Jackson’s first full year as the starting quarterback, but they won’t be making major renovations for the MVP’s encore.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke to reporters on a conference call Tuesday and said he thinks the team has handled the circumstances of this offseason as well as possible. While that’s the case, the lack of in-person work has consequences and one of them is that the team will be choosier about finding new wrinkles than they were last year.

“We’ve definitely tweaked things,” Roman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “We haven’t had the luxury of OTAs and what not to really test run certain things. We have to be really judicious with how we use that time in training camp. I think experimenting this year is going to be very selective.”

Roman went on to say that you might see four tight ends or five wideouts on the field at one time and they have four running backs to choose from on a given play, so it seems unlikely that the Ravens will be too bland on offense even with less time to explore all that Roman might have in mind.