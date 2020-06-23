Jed York expects a lot of “awesome football” this year

Getty Images

The 49ers are holding a series of video conferences about the state of the franchise this week and the first one went out to season ticket holders on Monday night.

The chief topic of concern for all franchises right now is whether the 2020 season can go off as planned. 49ers CEO Jed York has said in the past that he’s confident that it will and reiterated that the team will “figure out what are the best decisions we can make” to ensure that happens.

York also said that the season will be an exciting one due to the depth of the NFC West.

“The Seahawks, the way the regular-season ended last year. Obviously there’s a huge awesome rivalry between us and those guys up north,” York said, via Cam Inman of the East Bay Times. “Is there a better division from top to bottom in the NFL? You’ve got a young quarterback [Kyler Murray] who reminds you a lot of Russ [Wilson] and things he can do to make plays from anywhere on the field. And you have the Rams who, by the way, were in the Super Bowl a few years ago. This is not an easy division so it has to start with the NFC West and it’s going to be a very difficult place to start but there’s going to be a lot of awesome football this year.”

In addition to their six divisional games, the 49ers also face the Eagles, Patriots, Packers, Saints, Bills and Cowboys while playing five prime time games. That should make for plenty of attention along with the awesome football.