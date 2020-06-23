Kareem Hunt still loves the Chiefs, happy to see them win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cut by the Chiefs when video surfaced of him kicking a woman. He has said in the past that he regrets that it caused him to miss being part of last year’s Super Bowl team, but he said on Monday that he was able to enjoy watching the game and cheering on his former teammates.

Hunt said he cares too much about his old coaches and teammates not to be happy for them.

“I’ve been moved on from that,” Hunt said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “But I love those guys. I’ve got brothers on that team. I came in with a lot of those players. I love the coaches there. They’re all good people and they deserved it, and I’m happy for them. I talk to a lot of them, and I’m very happy for them. They’re champs. They deserve it. I know how hard that team works and how hard they stress to be great.”

It would be hard not to view moving from the Chiefs to the Browns as a step down, but Hunt says he’s happy where he is.