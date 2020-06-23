Lions ownership will support coach and G.M. if they want Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 23, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Last season, the Lions fell apart after a strong start when quarterback Matthew Stafford got hurt. This season, would they consider signing Colin Kaepernick in an effort to improve the backup quarterback situation?

If they do, the Lions’ ownership will be supportive.

New Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said today that if the Lions’ coaching staff and General Manager Bob Quinn want Kaepernick, ownership will support that decision.

Hamp also said that if players kneel during the national anthem they’ll be supported by the organization, although she said she personally will not kneel.

So if the Lions do not sign Kaepernick, it is clear that decision is coming from Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, not from higher up.

6 responses to “Lions ownership will support coach and G.M. if they want Colin Kaepernick

  1. The Lions organization doesn’t need the media circus drama that Kaep will bring. The Lions need to strongly avoid that

  4. Kaepernick has 4 career playoff wins, and he’s led a team to the super bowl. Matt Stafford has zero career playoff wins. Who’s the backup?

  5. This ALL relies on how much $$$$$$ Kaepernick wants to get paid. If he thinks he’s going to get starting QB money to carry a clipboard he is out of his lane. He needs to get a shot, make the roster, and then hope and pray he gets the chance to show he still has the tools to do the job. His big payday days are over. Now we’ll see if he’s more about the money then the game. After all he had a starting job and walked on $12,500,000.00 guaranteed money. He needs to come in and prove himself. It has yet to be seen if he’s willing to do that.

  6. Why would Detroit sign Kaepernick? Why would anybody? Any team that signs Kaepernick would clearly be doing so for non football reasons.

    Kaepernick doesnt want to play and be exposed as the 3rd stringer everybody knows he is.,Much wiser and far more profitable to play the victim and cry how he never got a chance.

