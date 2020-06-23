Malcolm Jenkins: Discussions like I had with Drew Brees are what America needs

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 23, 2020
When Saints quarterback Malcolm Jenkins heard Drew Brees conflate kneeling during the national anthem with disrespecting America, he was not happy. But Jenkins believes the fallout from that was productive.

Jenkins said Monday on The Daily Show that he hopes more Americans, black and white alike, will sit down and have honest conversations like he had with Brees.

“I think my interaction with Drew is a microcosm to what we need to do as a country,” Jenkins said, via Nola.com.

Jenkins said he gave Brees an honest account of how he felt when he heard Brees’ comments, and Brees listened thoughtfully. That’s the most important thing all of us can ask of each other.

“We try to move to a post-racial type of society and move on from our past without actually addressing the history and the way that our past pretty much paints the present,” Jenkins said. “And until we change the direction that we’re going, until we change the systems that were put in place in the past, we’ll always be tethered to that. And I think that starts with truth.”

Jenkins, to his credit, gave Brees the truth. And Brees, to his credit, listened.

12 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: Discussions like I had with Drew Brees are what America needs

  1. Brees rapidly did an about face on his original comments when his agent told him it would damage his endorsement deals.

  So it wasn't really a two way discussion.

    So it wasn’t really a two way discussion.

  3. Who decides which groups get to decide what’s truth and who gets to give truth to others?

    Is it ok if I give you and Jenkins some trutb?

  4. It wasn’t a “discussion”, Brees was bullied by Jenkins and vilified for having a different opinion.

  5. What people like Malcolm Jenkins are unable to process is that Brees is also entitled to an opinion.

    This is still America, correct?

  And did Malcolm Jenkins listen "thoughtfully" to Drew Brees' point of view? Of course not. He lectured to him, and Brees took it. Any point of view that doesn't fall in line with Malcolm's in particular, and BLM's in general, is racist and won't be tolerated.

    And did Malcolm Jenkins listen “thoughtfully” to Drew Brees’ point of view? Of course not. He lectured to him, and Brees took it. Any point of view that doesn’t fall in line with Malcolm’s in particular, and BLM’s in general, is racist and won’t be tolerated.

  7. Now that he knows the Truth does that mean Malcolm is ok if Drew stands for the National Anthem?

  8. I am so glad that a small percentage of the population thinks they have to educate everyone else.

  9. The comments frequently seen here are reminders that America has never really dealt with the aftermath of slavery in this country, kicking the can down the street for future generations to manage. Well, we may be at the end of the street and, folks, it’s time to start the long journey to equality for all. Quit complaining about perceived slights and let’s hold this nation to it’s original promise for all.

  11. You mean Brees wilted under the pressure of the mob.
    In this country, you need to stand up for what you believe in and if you believe that kneeling for the anthem is disrespectful then you need to say that. These are your feelings and no one can take them away from you. Especially, when they try the gratuitous insult of “you’re a racist” if you don’t support kneeling. Cowering when this false accusation is made is a sign of weakness and subservience.
    It’s disingenuous to wilt like this because to be clear–Brees opinion probably has not changed at all so we have not moved this issue any farther down the road.
    The only solution to this is changing the conversation and removing the flag from the equation. Then we can truly come together and support this cause as there won’t be a split of allegiances.
    Especially with all of these monuments that are being torn down. Now is not the time to put country second over anything. Stand up for the great nation that has given you the ability to protest.
    If you don’t fight for this nation then the mob wins, then what?
    We all look like Seattle?

  12. So what America needs is to shut up and be berated by the people who see racism in every nook and cranny and believe their view is the only view…

    Riiiightttt… America’s gonna get right on that.

