Martha Firestone Ford steps down as Lions prinicipal owner

Martha Firestone Ford became the principal owner of the Lions when her husband William Clay Ford died in 2014, but her run in the role has come to an end.

The Lions announced on Tuesday that Ford is stepping down as the team’s principal owner and chairman. Her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp will take over both roles under a plan that was established some time ago.

“My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago,” Hamp said in a statement. “She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward. On behalf of the family and the team, I want to thank her for her countless contributions. I look forward to leading the Lions to excellence on and off the field.”

Hamp had served as one of the team’s vice chairmen since her mother took over as the owner. She also serves on the NFL’s Super Bowl and Major Events Committee.