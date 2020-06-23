Mike Tomlin says Ben Roethlisberger is on track in recovery from elbow injury

Getty Images

The Steelers appear to be on track to get Ben Roethlisberger back as their starting quarterback.

Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an elbow injury after Week Two last year, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said today that all signs are good. Although Tomlin hasn’t personally seen Roethlisberger’s workouts, he said the medical staffers working with Roethlisberger are pleased.

“He’s comfortable and pleased where he is. Some people who had the opportunity to work with him are impressed and pleased where he is. The medical experts are comfortable where he is and his readiness for 2020,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

After Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges both struggled in Roethlisberger’s place last year, some thought the Steelers would make an effort to get better at the backup quarterback position this offseason. That they didn’t suggests that they’re confident in Roethlisberger’s ability to get healthy and stay healthy.