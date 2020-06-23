Mike Tomlin will miss Latrobe: “I’m a training camp lover”

Getty Images

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing teams to train at home this summer, the Steelers are breaking a 54-year-old tradition of going away to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

And Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s already getting nostalgic.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Tomlin said he’s disappointed about the loss of the annual trip.

“I’m a training camp lover,” he said.

The Steelers were part of a shrinking community of coaches who felt that way, however, as more and more teams began having camp at their own facilities in recent years .

But they aren’t using their normal training center, instead having camp at Heinz Field. The increased locker room space (since two teams normally change and meet and get taped there on game days) will help, though there are some concerns.

Foremost of those is wear and tear on the playing surface of the stadium.

Tomlin said he would be walking through the stadium soon as they prepare, and that they might have to use another field at some point.