Philip Rivers “thankful” to have consecutive starts streak

Getty Images

Since the start of the 2006 season, which was his third in the league, Philip Rivers has started every game. He has played almost every snap.

“I always admired that about Peyton [Manning] and obviously about Brett Favre, Eli [Manning] as well, and many guys,” Rivers, who turns 39 in December, said, via Phillip B. Wilson of SI.com. “There are some circumstances that you can’t help it, and I certainly understand that, but I always thought those guys being out there each and every week – I’ve always admired that about those guys and always wanted to be in that group from a standpoint of being available every Sunday.”

Rivers will try to continue his streak with the Colts, whom he signed with after leaving the Chargers this offseason. His streak is 224 consecutive regular-season starts and counting, ranking fifth in NFL history, and 235 including postseason games.

He needs six consecutive regular-season starts to pass Bruce Matthews for fourth in NFL history.

Favre holds the league record at 297 regular-season starts and 321 counting the playoffs.

“That’s one streak or one thing that has always meant a lot to me,” Rivers said. “I think there are a lot of things that go into that, right? I have been blessed enough to be healthy enough to be out there. There is an element of toughness to it. Also, it means your guys are protecting you. There are so many things involved that allow you to be able to suit up each and every week, but that’s always been important to me to be available and to be out there every Sunday that I could be.

“I’m thankful that’s been 220-something plus in a row. Certainly, the desired hope is to keep that thing going.”