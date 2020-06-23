Report: Seahawks, Ravens have discussed Antonio Brown

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 23, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

Antonio Brown is likely to have a long wait before he plays in the NFL again. He faces league discipline after pleading no contest to burglary and battery in connection with an altercation with a moving truck driver. And the league is continuing to investigate two other incidents involving Brown for potential further discipline.

But eventually, Brown is expected to be cleared to return to football. And a couple of teams are reportedly interested.

Both the Seahawks and the Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Brown, according to Mike Silver of NFL Media. Both of those teams have previously been discussed as potential landing spots for Brown, who hinted earlier this month that he’s planning to find his fourth team soon.

Brown has reportedly been working out this offseason with Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith, which may give them some insight about where Brown is, both physically and mentally. And in Baltimore Brown would be joining a receiver room that includes his cousin Marquise Brown.

Brown turns 32 next month and only played in one game last season, and if he’s going to play in the NFL at all this year, he’s going to have to settle for a much, much smaller contract than the one he negotiated with the Raiders last year. But at this point, Brown probably may not be in a position to turn any offer down.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Report: Seahawks, Ravens have discussed Antonio Brown

  1. Lol can’t believe any team would bring this loser back. Especially one with a young QB like the Ravens have.

  5. I don’t understand how this clown keeps getting chance after chance, when are teams going to realize that he is toxic for a team environment.

  7. I have said this elsewhere and will state it here. No for the Seahawks. Just NO. I would rather have Josh Gordon back before even thinking about this guy. He has always been self-centered and too demanding of his schedule. This has been proved out in both Pittsburgh and Oakland. I don’t count the Patriots because they either didn’t know the off the field items or they would not have signed him. Please PC and JS avoid this poison pill.

  9. Players demanded Drew Brees apologize, but AB calling the mother of his children and police a racial and gender derogative is okay?

  10. Unequal justice is the norm in the NFL. Aldon Smith was suspended for a lot longer for much fewer and less serious offenses than Antonio Brown will likely get. If not, then Brown will be 35 or older when he is finally allowed to return to the NFL.

  11. Almost like teams will overlook pretty much anything for a player who is ACTUALLY GOOD

  12. I hope that the discussions the Ravens are having are just that – discussions. Maybe the talk is just to placate his cousin. They already have Mark Andrews, Hollywood, and Myles Boykin, and they just drafted two promising wide outs in the April draft.

    We all know what happened in Pittsburgh. What we don’t know is what behavior was suppressed by Mike Tomlin which he managed to keep out of the news.

    This Ravens fan takes a pass.

  15. It’s pure ego. Carroll and Harbaugh want to prove they are smarter than the other coaches and can get this guy to play for them with no drama.

  17. stucats says:
    June 23, 2020 at 3:18 pm
    I don’t understand how this clown keeps getting chance after chance, when are teams going to realize that he is toxic for a team environment.

    —————————————–
    Talent supersedes everything else like murder, beating up women, toxic teammate, drugs and many other not up to NFL standards of behaviors. AB is (probably more was) arguably one of the best receivers in the game and is a game changing talent. Add that to the mighty egos of owners/GMs/coaches who think their counterparts failed and the can do better is why AB is not done with a NFL team. Gruden’s ego brought AB to the Raiders, Brady and BB’s to the Pats; If Rae Carruth or OJ could still play and help a team win some GM or owner would be knocking on their doors. All in the name of winning.

    Most likely, Roger doesn’t want him back so if he can keep in limbo with the risk of many games suspension no team will sign him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.