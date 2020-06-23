The Simms top 40 countdown, No. 8: Dak Prescott

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a top 10 quarterback, and their failure to pay him accordingly could result in the team paying top dollar by July 15.

Dak Prescott comes in at No. 8 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown for 2020.

Prescott moved up from No. 13 after his third season. Although he lacks many of the “wow” moments of a Patrick Mahomes (then again, pretty every quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes does), Prescott gets it done.

Critics would say he doesn’t, because No. 8 only won eight games last year. But there were reasons for that unrelated to Prescott, including a defense that wasn’t nearly as good as it needed to be.