Tom Brady still leading Bucs workouts despite NFLPA warning

Even though the NFLPA has advised players to stop group workouts before training camp.

Tom Brady‘s leading one anyway.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady led at least a dozen players through a workout at a private school in Tampa Tuesday morning.

At least two Bucs players and an assistant coach have tested positive for COVID-19 already, at a time when infections are hitting new highs in Florida. The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have closed the team facility after positive tests, the Phillies closed their spring training facility in nearby Clearwater after an outbreak there, and women’s soccer’s Orlando Pride has backed out of the NWSL tournament because of multiple players contracting the virus.

Brady led teammates through a two-hour workout which started around 7 a.m. The workout included defensive backs Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Mike Edwards, along with receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and center Ryan Jensen were also there Tuesday.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA medical director, said in an email to all players. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has taken part in a local campaign to curb the spread of the virus, but apparently his new quarterback didn’t get the message.