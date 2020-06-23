Trent Williams can’t be franchise-tagged next year

Getty Images

When Trent Williams signed his restructured deal with the 49ers last week, he added a bit of guaranteed money.

He also earned some freedom after this season.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the new deal with the veteran left tackle stipulates that he can’t be franchise-tagged after this season.

The 49ers would still like to sign Williams to a long-term deal, but the lack of the ability to tag will mean it won’t be cheap.

The seven-time Pro Bowler came over in trade after a contentious end to his time with Washington, and will replace Joe Staley at left tackle for the 49ers this year.