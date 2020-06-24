Adrian Peterson hopes to play through 2023

Getty Images

There’s someone else in Washington hoping for four more years.

Running back Adrian Peterson, who entered the league in 2007 as a first-round pick of the Vikings, told TMZ that he hopes to play through 2023.

“Man, why not four more years?” Peterson said. “Why not?”

Peterson ultimately wants to have no regrets.

“I don’t want to ever be in a position where I look back and say, ‘Man, I should have played two more years, I should of played another year.’ I want to enjoy it. I’m still chasing a championship. You know, I can still play the game at a high level.”

Peterson has 14,216 career rushing yards, 4,139 behind Emmitt Smith for the all-time record. And so Peterson needs to average 1,035 yards per year to catch Emmitt.

Don’t bet against him. Peterson rushed for 898 yards in 2019, and 1,042 in 2018. Besides, if he’s close after 2023, maybe he’ll come back for one more season.

That said, he’s now 35 years old. The biggest challenge will be to find a team that will give him a chance to be on the team and to get sufficient opportunities to run the ball in 2021, 2022, and 2023.