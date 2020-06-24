Arthur Blank donating proceeds from book

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has made another sizable charitable contribution.

The Falcons announced that Blank would donate the personal proceeds from an upcoming book to the The National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Blank’s also making an initial donation of $300,000 to the group.

“When good companies put the wellbeing of their customers, their associates, and their communities first, financial success will follow,” Blank writes in the book. “The entrepreneurs and business leaders of today and tomorrow have an extraordinary opportunity: to prove that through upholding values we can create value — for the company, for the customer, and for the community.”

Last week, Blank announced $470,000 in donations to seven organizations that are focused on creating systemic change and ending the disenfranchisement of black and indigenous people of color.