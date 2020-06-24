Chiefs considered appealing NFL rule that training camp must be at practice facility

Getty Images

The NFL announced on June 2 that it is requiring all 32 teams to have their training camps at their practice facilities, but the Chiefs spent the last three weeks exploring other options anyway.

The Chiefs announced today that they will have their training camp at the team practice facility, but only after they tried to see if there was a feasible way to make it work at their longtime training camp home of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

“When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return to Missouri Western State University, including making a detailed appeal to the League,” the Chiefs said in a statement today. “We were looking forward to returning to St. Joseph as we prepare to defend our Super Bowl title, but unfortunately, as conditions have evolved nationally, we have decided that our best option is to conduct training camp at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex this season. We appreciate the overwhelming support of Chiefs Kingdom and the St. Joseph community and look forward to returning to Missouri Western State University in preparation for the 2021 season.”

Chiefs fans who make the annual trek to training camp will be glad to know the franchise was looking out for them, but the league made it clear that in order to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, it wanted teams to limit travel and avoid the need to clean and maintain two facilities. So the Chiefs, and 31 other teams, will train at home.