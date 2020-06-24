Getty Images

From the middle of the 2010 season through the 2018 season, Aaron Rodgers ranked in the estimation of Chris Simms as the top quarterback in all of football. Now, after a 2019 season that saw the Packers go 13-3, Rodgers has dropped from No. 1 to No. 3.

Yes, somehow, Simms has relegated Rodgers to the No. 3 spot on the former NFL quarterback’s annual list of the top 40 quarterbacks in all of football.

Simms and I talked through the reasoning for the reduction on Wednesday’s PFT Live. The mobility was a bit reduced. The fastball wasn’t quite as fast.

But Aaron Rodgers still No. 3. Which isn’t bad. And he has plenty of motivation to get back to No. 1, given the team’s decision to make Jordan Love a first-round pick.

More from Chris Simms top 40 QBs list:

No. 40: Tua Tagovailoa

No. 39: Dwayne Haskins

No. 38: Mitchell Trubisky

No. 37: Justin Herbert

No. 36: Taysom Hill

No. 35: Jarrett Stidham

No. 34: Tyrod Taylor

No. 33: Jameis Winston

No. 32: Case Keenum

No. 31: Nick Foles

No. 30: Gardner Minshew II

No. 29: Teddy Bridgewater

No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick

No. 27: Andy Dalton

No. 26: Joe Burrow

No. 25: Drew Lock

No. 24 Jared Goff

No. 23: Sam Darnold

No. 22: Daniel Jones

No. 21: Baker Mayfield

No. 20: Jimmy Garoppolo

No. 19: Derek Carr

No. 18: Josh Allen

No. 17: Philip Rivers

No. 16: Drew Brees

No. 15: Tom Brady

No. 14: Ben Roethlisberger

No. 13: Kirk Cousins

No. 12: Kyler Murray

No. 11: Ryan Tannehill

No. 10: Cam Newton

No. 9: Matthew Stafford

No. 8: Dak Prescott

No. 7: Matt Ryan

No. 6: Carson Wentz

No. 5: Lamar Jackson

No. 4: Deshaun Watson