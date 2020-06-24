The Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB countdown, No. 3: Aaron Rodgers

Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB rankings: Aaron Rodgers
From the middle of the 2010 season through the 2018 season, Aaron Rodgers ranked in the estimation of Chris Simms as the top quarterback in all of football. Now, after a 2019 season that saw the Packers go 13-3, Rodgers has dropped from No. 1 to No. 3.

Yes, somehow, Simms has relegated Rodgers to the No. 3 spot on the former NFL quarterback’s annual list of the top 40 quarterbacks in all of football.

Simms and I talked through the reasoning for the reduction on Wednesday’s PFT Live. The mobility was a bit reduced. The fastball wasn’t quite as fast.

But Aaron Rodgers still No. 3. Which isn’t bad. And he has plenty of motivation to get back to No. 1, given the team’s decision to make Jordan Love a first-round pick.

20 responses to “The Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB countdown, No. 3: Aaron Rodgers

  2. its been 6 years since Rodgers and Wilson met in the 2014 NFC championship game. Wilson and the seahawks havent been back since. But it still feels like theyre the best NFC QBs. Honestly the NFC feels like its got a slightly worse crop of young starting QBs coming thru

  3. Aaron Charles Rodgers at #3 is a strong, healthy rating.
    I expected, as most knowledgeable football fans would, that he’d fall somewhere in the top 5.
    When you get to the very top talent in the league it really comes down to splitting hairs.
    But there’s a lot of young talent in the league that’s getting better every year.

    I imagine this comment section will be flooded soon with silly, idiotic narratives and purple tears.
    Aaron usually does elevate the conversation, especially among the haters.
    But, much like the PFT Power Rankings, it’s all one man’s opinion.
    Don’t let your frustration get the best of you. 😉

  4. Among all the teams in the NFCN and their expectations for success, the biggest difference remains to be Aaron Rodgers. Nothing has changed.

  6. KoolAidFree says:
    June 24, 2020 at 8:41 pm
    Simms doesn’t deal in reality
    ***********
    OK, give your top ten. Let’s see your list. Explain your grievance. Come on put your list out for scrutiny. Keyboard analyst.

  8. Rodgers has led the NFL in throwaways the past 2 seasons?
    WHY?
    He doesn’t want to affect his INT totals, yet his completion percentage has dropped a bunch in that time

    He’s not as mobile
    Not as accurate
    Skills are declining so much that GB drafted his replacement and YET he’s #3 on the list???

    It’s not 2011! Wake up!

  9. Aaron used to be good. Chris doesn’t like Aaron as much. Can’t blame him. We all knew Aaron was on the decline.

  10. Russell is an interesting study. He has a lot of real bad games, but somehow (God?) rescues him in the 4th quarter and games fall back to him. He is insane when he’s on a roll. No other QB has that ability to play like crap for 3 qtrs and then win. He’s not as good a QB as Rodgers, he just has a lot of luck… and I’m a Seahawk fan.

  11. Well, we know who came out on top between Russell and Aaron in last seasons playoffs.

    Wilson is 0-4 at Lambeau.

    This season will be a very enjoyable season to watch. I may not agree with Simms on the exact order, but he has the 3 best QB’s in the NFL correct. You all can knock Simms and say he sucks and doesn’t know what he is talking about, but he made it to the NFL as a QB and he knows infinitely more about the position than anyone in this comments section.

  12. What? Rodgers isn’t No.1? He’s “only” No.3? The Viking trolls are going to have a field day with how far Rodgers has fallen and rightly so. He’s terrible.

  13. Rogers? Really? I’ll take Tom Brady’s 6 rings and his potential for this year over that.

  14. Before the Barr hit, Rodgers was definitely #1. Since the Barr hit, Rodgers’s play has fallen off considerably.

    In fact, he may only be the 3rd best QB in the NFCN. After all, Kirk Cousins had a better year than Rodgers, and Stafford was on his way to having a very good year until he was injured.

    IMHO, Rodgers is no better than the 8th to 10th best QB.

  15. Hall of Fame QB play is a staple of the most successful franchise in NFL history, your 13 time World Champion Green Bay Packers. Aaron has worked out pretty well so far.

  16. merde4brains says:
    June 25, 2020 at 9:51 am
    In fact, he may only be the 3rd best QB in the NFCN. After all, Kirk Cousins had a better year than Rodgers, and Stafford was on his way to having a very good year until he was injured.
    _________

    3rd in the NFC North? Doubtful.
    Even Pro Football Focus, a team of analysts that crunches all possible statistics and numbers available, has Aaron Rodgers ranked as their 4th rated QB in the NFL entering the 2020 season.
    Meanwhile, Stafford (who I’m a big fan of) is ranked 14th, and Cousins, about as mediocre as you can get, 16th.

  17. Wafflestomp says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:19 am
    merde4brains says:
    June 25, 2020 at 9:51 am
    In fact, he may only be the 3rd best QB in the NFCN. After all, Kirk Cousins had a better year than Rodgers, and Stafford was on his way to having a very good year until he was injured.
    _________

    3rd in the NFC North? Doubtful.
    Even Pro Football Focus, a team of analysts that crunches all possible statistics and numbers available, has Aaron Rodgers ranked as their 4th rated QB in the NFL entering the 2020 season.
    Meanwhile, Stafford (who I’m a big fan of) is ranked 14th, and Cousins, about as mediocre as you can get, 16th

    @@@@@@@@@222

    But the bottom line says it all.. All three finished the season as losers. 3, 14 or 16th ranked, all the same when it counts.

  18. I guess Chris and Packer fans didn’t watch the games last season. Rodgers is a shell of his former self and is just living off reputation now. You’d really rather have Rodgers than Watson or Jackson? Everyone is counting on improvement this year because of “motivation” from being disrespected in the draft. That’s pathetic.

  19. According to NFL.com (the folks that own the show,) Rodgers outperformed Cousins in 2019. He’s got that goin’ for ‘im.

  20. stellarperformance says:
    June 25, 2020 at 1:25 pm
    According to NFL.com (the folks that own the show,) Rodgers outperformed Cousins in 2019. He’s got that goin’ for ‘im.
    ——
    According to the statistic (passer rating) that was request by Pete Rozelle to measure qbr percentage he did not. Using your ridiculous yards = best idea that would mean Jameis was the best QB last year. Pull your head out of the sand.

