The Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB countdown, No. 6: Carson Wentz

Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB rankings: Carson Wentz
Before suffering a torn ACL against the Rams in December 2017, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was on track to become the NFL’s MVP. Since then, questions have percolated as to whether he’s truly the guy.

He is.

In late 2019, with the Eagles on the ropes and pretty much everyone but Wentz injured, the quarterback found another level of performance, basically willing the team to the postseason. That performance, along with his overall skill set, has placed him at No. 6 on the Chris Simms top 40 NFL quarterback countdown.

This year, if both Wentz and the rest of his teammates can stay healthy, the Eagles could be in position to make some real noise, three years after winning it all with Nick Foles subbing for Wentz.

13 responses to “The Chris Simms top 40 NFL QB countdown, No. 6: Carson Wentz

  1. Dak has better stats in almost every category over Wentz and Wentz is rated higher than him???…come on Chris!

  2. Honestly the last 6 games of last season were the most impressive part of his career and really convinced me that “he is the guy”. He willed the team, motivated the troops, and won games with a bunch of dudes I’d never heard of before. Injuries everywhere. Meanwhile Dak has all stars alllll over the field and can’t win 9 games

  3. It would be great if Doug helped him with Balance Football, as soon as they ran the ball more and looked for playmakers, the team won games.

  5. In my opinion, the Dak vs Wentz argument begins and ends here: Dak needs to be surrounded by good to great players to elevate his performance, while Carson Wentz elevates the play of sub-par players. Last year made this abundantly evident.

  7. “Dak has better stats in almost every category over Wentz and Wentz is rated higher than him???…come on Chris!”

    Can you imagine if Wentz was on the Cowboys with that O-line, that RB, and actual NFL wide receivers? They certainly wouldn’t have gone 8-8.

  8. I love how triggered people get over a list.😆

    Phil Simms top 40 QB’s actually means so much to them that they are mad about it. Sucks to be them.

  9. pedersonisbetterthanmcvay says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:24 am
    In my opinion, the Dak vs Wentz argument begins and ends here: Dak needs to be surrounded by good to great players to elevate his performance, while Carson Wentz elevates the play of sub-par players. Last year made this abundantly evident.

    ——

    Wentz doesn’t even have a single postseason win

  10. SWFLPC.INC says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:32 am
    pedersonisbetterthanmcvay says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:24 am
    In my opinion, the Dak vs Wentz argument begins and ends here: Dak needs to be surrounded by good to great players to elevate his performance, while Carson Wentz elevates the play of sub-par players. Last year made this abundantly evident.

    ——

    Wentz doesn’t even have a single postseason win

    ————-

    That’s a good point. But can you honestly say that he wouldn’t have won a playoff game after the 2017 season. Any QB would have been injured by that hit in the Rams game. He was the clear MVP favorite.

  12. Jalen Hurts will prove to be a better QB than Wentz and will start sooner than later. Hurts is a more durable, better athlete, better decision maker with the football.

  13. Wentz carried the team on his back, with skill players signed off of practice squads, or the street. No way in a million years Dak does that. Dak is fine when everything is clicking around him. But he cannot improvise, and without elite talent he is mediocre. The eye test says that Wentz is a much, much better QB

Leave a Reply

