Don Banks wins 2020 Dick McCann Award

Getty Images

Don Banks, who died unexpectedly last summer in Canton, Ohio, while covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities, has won the 2020 Dick McCann Award.

Banks was honored by the Pro Football Writers of America for his long and distinguished contribution to pro football through reporting. He spent 36 years as a sportswriter, including 16 at Sports Illustrated.

He becomes the 52nd winner of the award, following his good friend, Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. The Hall of Fame will honor Banks at festivities the first weekend of August, if they go on as scheduled.

Other nominees for the McCann Award were Jarrett Bell (USA Today), Vic Carucci (Buffalo News), Jeff Legwold (ESPN.com), Gary Myers (author) and Barry Wilner (Associated Press).