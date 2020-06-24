Emmanuel Sanders posts video of workout with Drew Brees

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders didn’t have offseason practice time to get acclimated to playing with Drew Brees after signing with the Saints, but the two men have found a way to get on the field.

Sanders posted a video of himself catching passes from Brees to his Instagram story on Tuesday night. The workout took place in Denver and the video showed three others on the field with the players, but it’s not clear when Brees and Sanders got in the work.

The NFLPA advised “against any voluntary joint practices” in a recent email to players about efforts to avoid contracting COVID-19. Videos of Buccaneers players working out with Tom Brady and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson working with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf have also surfaced in the last couple of days, so that advice may not be leading to major changes in pre-training camp plans.

Sanders signed a two-year deal with the Saints after splitting last season between the Broncos and 49ers.