Ezekiel Elliott feeling good after testing positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

It was over a week ago that word of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for COVID-19 broke and Elliott provided an update on his health Wednesday.

Elliott said that he is feeling well generally during a conversation with Scooter Magruder on Twitch, but isn’t yet able to resume working out. Elliott said that he expects to take another test next week to see if he’s now negative for the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling good,” Elliott said. “I would say I had maybe one or two days when I felt symptoms. Even then, it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. Now, I would say I feel good. I feel normal.”

There were reports that other Cowboys and Texans players tested positive around the time that news of Elliott’s status went public, but no others have been named.