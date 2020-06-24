Floyd Little’s cancer “treatments are working”

Getty Images

There’s good news for Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little.

Little, via Mike Klis of 9news.com, is responding well to treatment for a neuroendocrine tumor. The location of the tumor was not specified.

Little is receiving chemotherapy treatment in Las Vegas for the cancer, which is in stage two or three.

“The treatments are working,” Little’s wife, DeBorah, told Klis. “He’s weathering side effects well.”

Little turns 78 on July 4. He will undergo chemotherapy treatments every day for two weeks, wait for two weeks, and then have another two weeks of treatments.

Nearly $90,000 has been raised for Little to help the family pay for his care. If you’d like to contribute, do so here.

In making that decision, remember this: Players like Floyd Little earned peanuts in comparison to today’s players, but today’s game wouldn’t be what it is without the efforts of men like Floyd Little.