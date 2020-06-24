Greg Roman looking for slow and steady progress from Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the NFL’s most valuable player in 2019, but he hasn’t been resting on his laurels.

That was the word from offensive coordinator Greg Roman on a Tuesday conference call. Roman offered a reminder that Jackson has looked at his game with “a critical eye” and realized that there’s room for improvement in several areas as he heads into his second full season as a starter.

Roman said his goal is to help Jackson find that growth while continuing to take advantage of the unique qualities that Jackson brings to the position.

“Picture a bar graph and there’s 50 or 60 things that every day you’re measured in each category at,” Roman said, via the team’s website. “If you can get all 50 of those up two percent or three percent, then you’re a much better player at the end of the day. I think there’s a magic to his style and how he plays — some creativity. We always want to focus that creativity and that energy into winning football and winning football decisions on the field — accuracy, timing, vision, all those things. It’s a constant, slow, steady upward tick in all those different categories.”

The Ravens have talked about wanting Jackson to be more effective throwing deep and to the outside of the field. Seeing growth in those areas would make them even tougher to defend than they were last year and Roman’s comments suggest that isn’t the only area of potential growth.