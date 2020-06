Getty Images

The Lions got another draft pick under contract Wednesday.

The team announced that third-rounder Jonah Jackson had signed his four-year rookie deal.

The third-rounder from Ohio State could end up in the starting lineup quickly, as the interior of their line’s unsettled on either side of center Frank Ragnow.

He’s the fourth of their nine picks to sign so far, along with third-rounder Julian Okwara,¬†fourth-rounder Logan Stenberg and sixth-rounder John Penisini.