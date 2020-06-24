Mohamed Sanu “way ahead of the curve” in return from ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Patriots traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu during the 2019 season in hopes that his arrival would spark their offense, but he suffered a high ankle sprain early in his time with the team and didn’t have the desired impact.

Sanu caught 26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in eight regular season games for the Patriots and then caught one pass in their playoff loss to the Titans. He had ankle surgery after the season and has been on a rehab schedule over the last few months.

Trainer Hilton Alexander has been a big part of that recovery and he said Sanu was a “shell of himself” by the end of last season because of the ankle injury. That’s left “a huge chip on his shoulder” as he works to be ready for the 2020 season.

“I would tell you he’s probably faster, quicker, leaner and in better shape now than prior to the surgery,” Alexander said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I would say he’s way ahead of any doctor’s knowledge or prediction where he would have been at this point. Way ahead of the curve.”

The Patriots dealt a second-round pick to Atlanta for Sanu and they didn’t add any wideouts in the draft this year, so getting the Sanu they hoped to get last year would be a significant boost for their new-look offense.