Most draft picks remain unsigned as teams wait for facilities to open

Two months after the NFL draft, most picks remain unsigned. And that may not change any time soon.

Some teams are telling agents that they want to wait until players are at team facilities and have team medical staffs conduct physicals before signing their draft picks to contracts, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

That may mean most players won’t sign until they arrive for training camp — and if there are any sticking points with players’ physicals or with their contracts, that could lead to more rookies than usual still unsigned and off the practice field when training camps begin.

The NFL Players Association says 186 of 255 draft picks (73 percent) remain unsigned. Among first-round picks, it’s 29 of 32, or 91 percent.

Rookies remaining unsigned is unlikely to be an issue when the regular season starts, but it’s one more way that this offseason has been unlike any other.