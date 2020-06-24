NFL team owners holding video conference Thursday

Getty Images

NFL owners haven’t been able to gather for meetings in person this offseason, but they have gotten together remotely on multiple occasions to take care of league business.

They’ll be doing so again on Thursday. Mike Jones of USA Today reports that the league will be hosting a video conference with team owners for the first time since last month’s meetings.

Jones reports that the topics during the call will include updates on social justice programs supported by the league as well as the league’s workplace diversity initiatives. They will also be discussing preparations for the upcoming season.

With training camp set to open next month, it will be interesting to see if the conversation pushes the league closer to announcing the full protocols teams will be operating under once players return to work.