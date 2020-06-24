Quinnen Williams set for July 23 court date on gun charge

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in early March when a gun was found in his carry-on luggage and his trip through the legal system has been delayed because of COVID-19.

Williams was set to go to court on March 25, but the closure of courts in Queens because of the pandemic meant that it was postponed indefinitely. New York City has progressed to the second phase of reopening and that progress has landed Williams’ case back on the docket.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Williams is now set to appear on July 23. If there is any league discipline, it will likely be handed down once the case is resolved.

Williams was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2019. He had 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 appearances.