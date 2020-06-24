Report: Ravens unlikely destination for Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has yet to receive clearance from the NFL, and when he does return, the receiver likely finds a limited market awaiting him.

A report Tuesday indicated the Ravens and Seahawks have had internal discussions about signing Brown, but another report Wednesday downplays Baltimore’s interest level.

Brown’s name has come up in Baltimore, Josina Anderson reports, but “Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally. . . . At this time, wouldn’t count [Baltimore] as potential future destination.”

Brown has worked out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Ravens wideout Marquise Brown in South Florida this offseason.

Antonio Brown faces league discipline after pleading no contest to burglary and battery in connection with an altercation with a moving truck driver. The league continues to investigate two other incidents involving Brown for potential further discipline.

Brown has not played since Sept. 15, the only game he played for the Patriots and the only game he played last season.