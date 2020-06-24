Ted Ginn thinks Mitch Trubisky will start for Bears

Getty Images

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky said recently that he still feels the Bears are his team despite the trade for Nick Foles this offseason and one of his teammates thinks that’s the case as well.

Wide receiver Ted Ginn was a guest on NFL Network Wednesday and the topic of the team’s quarterback competition was part of the discussion. Ginn signed with the Bears this offseason and the fact that he hasn’t practiced with the team yet didn’t stop him from making a prediction about the fall.

“I believe Trubisky is going to be our starter. I’m willing to play for whoever it is and fight for whoever it is,” Ginn said.

The Bears have promised an open competition once they can get on the field and Trubisky has shared his feeling that he’ll have an advantage due to the short window that the team will have to make a call. Ginn seems to agree, but an official decision will have to wait a while longer.